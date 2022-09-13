SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 572,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,678,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

