SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $28,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,744. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

