SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 195,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.