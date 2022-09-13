SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 195,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
