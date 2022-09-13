SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of EVGRU remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,766. Evergreen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

