SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after acquiring an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after acquiring an additional 406,170 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,638,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,145 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 8,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

