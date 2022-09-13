SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Mark Litecky Sells 67,645 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $779,946.85. Following the sale, the executive now owns 454,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,969.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,345. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $422.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.