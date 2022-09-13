SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Mark Litecky Sells 67,645 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $779,946.85. Following the sale, the executive now owns 454,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,969.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,345. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $422.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,758 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

