SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of SLGWF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,224. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.