Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $46.59

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $46.59, but opened at $43.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 174.0% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370,618 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,587,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

