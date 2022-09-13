SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Price Performance

SLM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 75,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,583. SLM has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SLM by 97.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 400,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

