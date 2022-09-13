SmartX (SAT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmartX (SAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, SmartX has traded 96.8% lower against the dollar. One SmartX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmartX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17,645.00 worth of SmartX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

SmartX Profile

SmartX (CRYPTO:SAT) is a coin. SmartX’s official Twitter account is @SmartX_one.

Buying and Selling SmartX

According to CryptoCompare, "Sandblock's goal is to balance and redefine the relationship between businesses and their customers by building a decentralized protocol to define, measure and improve customer satisfaction in orderto benefit both sides. Sandblock's Protocol aims at fostering crypto payments by building a reliable decentralized ecosystem thatrewards customers fortheir engagement and loyalty. The core protocol behind Sandblock is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. It uses the most advanced blockchain technologies to prevent fraud, malicious actions, and verify transactions to ensure that each actorin the ecosystem gets rewarded as intended. "

