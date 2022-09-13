Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $18,163.44 and $191.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002019 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT (CRYPTO:SMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

