SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $275,776.58 and $39.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00299625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002415 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028051 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle.”

