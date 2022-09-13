Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading 5% Higher

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. 406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.