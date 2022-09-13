Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 15,794 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.29% of National Retail Properties worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

