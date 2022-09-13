Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 19,139 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.