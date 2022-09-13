Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 9,322 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.