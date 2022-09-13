Snyder Capital Management L P Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $26,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $83.09 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

