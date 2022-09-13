Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

