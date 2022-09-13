Spark New Zealand Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $17.45.
