Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $41,822.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,818,887 coins. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.