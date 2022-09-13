SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 1.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 420,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

