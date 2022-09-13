SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 230,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.