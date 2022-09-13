SpeedCash (SCS) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 69.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $9,784.32 and $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded 90.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.
SpeedCash Coin Profile
SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SpeedCash Coin Trading
