SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 277,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,892. SPYR has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

