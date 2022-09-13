SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Performance
SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 277,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,892. SPYR has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About SPYR
