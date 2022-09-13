Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $31,346.44 and $14.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 482,875 coins and its circulating supply is 482,766 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.