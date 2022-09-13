SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,129 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 1.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 43,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

