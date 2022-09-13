Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 197.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 193,446 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 392,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 853,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.24. 410,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,525. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

