State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Reduced by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,977 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 1.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $31,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,356. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.