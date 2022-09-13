Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

