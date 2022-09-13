Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00012497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,612,515 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

