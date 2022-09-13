STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNVVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %

STEP Energy Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

