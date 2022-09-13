Step Hero Price Down 2.9% This Week (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $28,215.55 and $41,871.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00475109 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005260 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.