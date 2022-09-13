Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $295.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $15.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

