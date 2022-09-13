StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.41 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

