StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 1.8 %

AstroNova stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

