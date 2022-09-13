StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.39.
In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
