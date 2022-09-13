StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.39.

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

