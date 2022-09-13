StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Further Reading
