StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.96. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

