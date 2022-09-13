StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
MediWound Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.96. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
