StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 1.2 %

ONVO stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

