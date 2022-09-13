StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.