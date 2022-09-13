StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

