StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

