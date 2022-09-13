StockNews.com Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research cut their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

