StockNews.com Lowers WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
WPP Price Performance
NASDAQ WPP opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $83.69.
WPP Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.