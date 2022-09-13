StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

