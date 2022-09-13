StockNews.com Upgrades Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

PKBK stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Parke Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 678.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 384,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 335,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 235.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 66,812 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $908,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

