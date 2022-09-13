StockNews.com Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.48. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

