Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Trading Up 0.6%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 13,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 20,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

