Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Down 58.4% in August

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Tuesday. 3,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,880. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.