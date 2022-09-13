Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 94,849,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

